Grangemouth man assaulted boy and threatened woman

A Grangemouth man who caused fear and alarm by assaulting a 15-year-old boy and threatening a woman had his sentence deferred.

Scott Thomson (46) of Ure Court, Grangemouth assaulted the boy by seizing him by his clothing and punching him on the head to his injury at an address in Grangemouth on August 15.

Thomson also shouted, swore, uttered threats of violence towards the woman, struggled with her, kicked a bucket of water across the floor and kicked a door on the same date. The court heard the case had previously been deferred for a Caledonian assessment. Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence again until October 17 for the preparation of further reports.