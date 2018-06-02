Grangemouth man approached male for sex

A 26-year-old man approached a male at Grangemouth’s Zetland Park Kiosk and asked him to engage in sexual activity with him.

Oscar Fus, 95 Strowan Road, Grangemouth, admitted the offence he committed on December 23 last year. Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This is your second offence within a short period of time. I have no doubt it would have caused offence as well as alarm to the people you spoke to – you simply cannot speak to people in this manner.” Fus was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work in six months. He was also placed on the sex offender’s register for 12 months.