Grangemouth man accused of hitting Celtic physio with bottle during Old Firm derby match
A man has appeared in court charged with throwing a bottle at a Celtic physio at the Old Firm game.
By Connor Gordon
Monday, 11th April 2022, 4:38 pm
Alan Crawford, 32, of Grangemouth, allegedly assaulted Daniel Friel at Ibrox Stadium on April 3, 2022.
Court papers state Crawford threw a bottle towards Mr Friel causing it to strike his head.
The charge claims this was done to Mr Friel’s severe injury and permanent disfigurement.
Celtic later won the match 1-2 with Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers netting for the victors.
Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey initially opened the scoring for the hosts.
Crawford made no plea today/yesterday at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
He was granted bail by Sheriff Iain Fleming.
Crawford will appear again at court at a later date.