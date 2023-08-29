News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth 'low risk' offender caught with indecent images of children

An offender caught with images of children was said to be a “low risk” of doing it again.
By Court Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST

Andrew Rooney, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children at his 23 Westerton Road, Grangemouth home and at Bakkavor, Carriden Industrial Estate, Bo’ness between January 26, 2021 and January 27, 2022.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, stated, apart from one video, all the items and images were at the lower end of the scale, falling under category C and Rooney was classed as a “low risk” of re-offending.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Rooney on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he completes 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am each day for the next six months.