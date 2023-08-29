Grangemouth 'low risk' offender caught with indecent images of children

Andrew Rooney, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children at his 23 Westerton Road, Grangemouth home and at Bakkavor, Carriden Industrial Estate, Bo’ness between January 26, 2021 and January 27, 2022.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, stated, apart from one video, all the items and images were at the lower end of the scale, falling under category C and Rooney was classed as a “low risk” of re-offending.