Grangemouth lout spat at restaurant staff and accused them of trying to poison him

Joshua Lang – who was said to dislike being the centre of attention – made a right nuisance of himself at the restaurant before spitting in the direction of a staff member before leaving.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Joshua Lang, 20, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards people in the course of their employment – challenging a woman to a fight and spitting in her direction – at The Bruce, Glenbervie Business Park, Larbert on December 30 last year.

Karen Chambers, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.30pm and the accused tried to use food vouchers and was told they couldn’t be used. He shouted and swore saying ‘this is ridiculous’.

Lang spat at staff in The Bruce restaurant (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"He went away but returned and ordered food, becoming noisy, moving tables and accusing staff of attempting to poison him.”

Lang went onto make threats to stab people and at one point spat at a member of staff before leaving the premises.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Lang did not like “being the centre of attention”.

He added: “He is what he is and he is where he is.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted this was Lang’s first offence and stated: “You spat at an employee at a restaurant who was there doing their job. This is your first time appearing before the court and I’m guessing you don’t want to come back in the future.”