Grangemouth legal secretary embezzled £6000 from her own grandfather

Laura Brown, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Coutt last Thursday having pleaded guilty to embezzling £6000 from her grandfather at a number of addresses, including her 29 Kelvin Street, Grangemouth, home between December 14, 2015 and September 28, 2016.

By Court Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:01 GMT

The court heard Brown’s mother had been looking after her grandfather for a number of years.

It was stated Brown’s grandfather was concerned his money would be taken from him when he went into care so he stashed it in a safe under the care of Brown and her mother.

Brown went to a solicitors to get power of attorney drawn up so she could handle his finances.

Brown embezzled £6000 from her grandfather over a nine-month period
Unfortunately Brown, who is a legal secretary, was under financial pressure at the time and she too began to take money from her grandfather for her own use.

The court heard she had now paid the £6000 back in full.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Brown embezzled £6000 over a nine-month period. He also noted all the money had been paid back and Brown had no previous convictions.

He placed her on a community payback order with the condition she complete 135 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.