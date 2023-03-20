The court heard Brown’s mother had been looking after her grandfather for a number of years.

It was stated Brown’s grandfather was concerned his money would be taken from him when he went into care so he stashed it in a safe under the care of Brown and her mother.

Brown went to a solicitors to get power of attorney drawn up so she could handle his finances.

Brown embezzled £6000 from her grandfather over a nine-month period

Unfortunately Brown, who is a legal secretary, was under financial pressure at the time and she too began to take money from her grandfather for her own use.

The court heard she had now paid the £6000 back in full.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Brown embezzled £6000 over a nine-month period. He also noted all the money had been paid back and Brown had no previous convictions.