Grangemouth knife and pole carrying offender told 'do the work or go to prison'
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Murray Forbes, 25, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including assaulting a man – striking him on the head – and possession of a knife at Metro Inn, Beancross Farm, Polmont, on August 22, 2021.
He also admitted a breach of the peace, fighting with a man, and possession of an offensive weapon, a metal pole, at and address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on October 6, 2019.
The court heard Forbes had been doing unpaid work for a community payback order which did not exist because it had been revoked.
Sheriff Crag Harris, who noted Forbes still had a lot of hours to do, attributed the hours he had done on the non-existent order to his current community payback order.
Calling for a review of the order on April 5, Sheriff Harris warned Forbes, 29 Burnfoot Court, Grangemouth, if he did not get on with his unpaid work he would be heading to prison.