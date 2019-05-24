Grangemouth High School pupils allegedly hurled eggs at shop and racial abuse at shopkeeper

Shop owners were still recovering today after a group of seven high school pupils reportedly attacked their premises with eggs and levelled racist abuse at them.

The Bowhouse Newsagents in Bowhouse Square, Grangemouth, was the target of the teenagers’ attack yesterday afternoon, which also involved cans of juice being thrown through the open door of the shop onto the floor.

Zain Farid, son of shop owner Ghulam Farid, said his father and mother were subjected to sickening racial insults from the youngsters and he had reported the incident to police.

“There have been little things ongoing for about a week now, but my parents are still shaken by what happened yesterday. They have had the shop here for 19 years and nothing like this has happened before.

“We know who these youngsters are – they have been barred from the shop before because of their attitude.”

Mr Farid was due to talk to police officers later today.