Grangemouth girl racer, 17, crashes Corsa into parked car at Falkirk Stadium

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Falkirk Stadium, Grangemouth Road, Falkirk on March 16.

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said the offence took place admidst a background of car meets and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on: “It was 9.15pm and the complainer, a 53-year-old man, was parked in his vehicle in the car park. The accused was weaving around in her silver Corsa, driving in circles at excessive speed.

The 17-year-old smashed her car into a parked vehicle in Falkirk Stadium car park

"The front of her vehicle collided with the rear of his vehicle and caused damage to both cars. Police and ambulance personnel attended. The accused told police ‘I was driving around the car park in circles for two or three minutes, I was doing 30 to 35mph’.

"She continued ‘I was looking to turn right and I didn’t see the other car and by that time it was too late’. The complainer was taken to hospital and treated for minor soft tissue injuries to his shoulder and neck and was released later that evening.”

The 17-year-old, who was representing herself in court, stated she was working full time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated she had no previous convictions and only past her test at the start of last November.