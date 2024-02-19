Grangemouth first offender allowed drug dealers to store two grand of cocaine in his home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christian Pullinger, 22, had lost his job and was given an opportunity by certain people to use his premises as a “conduit” in their class A drug operation.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine at a premises in Glenbervie Road, Grangemouth on December 20, 2022.

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said police recovered 214 grams of cocaine worth an estimated value of £2480.

Pullinger appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He had no previous convictions and the offence itself happened a year and a bit ago now. He seems to be a young man who had separated from his family – simply drifted away from his home.

“He lost his employment and it was suggested to him by people he could potentially be used as a staging post for their drugs. His house was a conduit – he was no further up any chain than that.

"He is a comparatively naive young man. When he tried to explain to these people he wanted out of this arrangement he soon realised it wasn’t a contractual agreement that would allow him to do that.”

