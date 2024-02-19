News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth first offender allowed drug dealers to store two grand of cocaine in his home

A ‘naive’ young offender allowed drug kingpins to use his home as a “staging post” for almost £2500 worth of cocaine.
By Court Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 08:55 GMT
Christian Pullinger, 22, had lost his job and was given an opportunity by certain people to use his premises as a “conduit” in their class A drug operation.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine at a premises in Glenbervie Road, Grangemouth on December 20, 2022.

Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said police recovered 214 grams of cocaine worth an estimated value of £2480.

Pullinger appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Pullinger appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He had no previous convictions and the offence itself happened a year and a bit ago now. He seems to be a young man who had separated from his family – simply drifted away from his home.

“He lost his employment and it was suggested to him by people he could potentially be used as a staging post for their drugs. His house was a conduit – he was no further up any chain than that.

"He is a comparatively naive young man. When he tried to explain to these people he wanted out of this arrangement he soon realised it wasn’t a contractual agreement that would allow him to do that.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted how serious an offence being concerned in the supply of a class A drug was and placed Pullinger, 48 Cultenhove Road, Grangemouth, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 240 hours of unpaid work in that time.