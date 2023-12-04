News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth driving ban van man did 20 hours of unpaid work over and above his actual punishment

Appearing at Falkrik Sheriff Court last Thursday, Robert Maslanka, 30, had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance on Claret Road, Kersiebank Road and Smallburn Place, Grangemouth on June 27.
By Court Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 08:28 GMT
He also admitted assaulting his partner – seizing her body and restraining her against a wall – at an address in North Werber Park, Edinburgh between June 1 and June 30, 2018.

The court heard Maslanka, 4 Dryburgh Way, Grangemouth, had completed his 120 hours of unpaid work and, due to the task he was working on over running, he came back and actually did another 20 hours on top of that – which he was not actually required to do.

It was stated he had two years of supervision left on his community payback order and continued to be banned from driving.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki allowed his orders to continue can called for a review in six month’s time on May 30, 2024.