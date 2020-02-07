Grangemouth driver crashed into substation and cut power to 300 homes

A careless driver cut power to 300 homes in Grangemouth when he lost control of his car and ploughed through a brick wall into an electricity substation.

Stewart Watson (43), of Skye Court, Grangemouth, smashed his Vauxhall Corsa Energy Turbo through a wall before colliding with the high-voltage switchgear station in Allan Court, Grangemouth.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Wats on pled guilty to the careless driving offence he committed on April 13 last year.

The court hearde his car initially struck a kerb before mounting a grass verge as Watson failed to regain control. The force of the impact with tore the substation from the ground

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said the installation then caught fire which “resulted in an electricity outage in 300 surrounding properties”.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He simply clipped the kerb and lost control. This had unfortunate and unintended consequences.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston called the incident “a serious piece of careless driving” and banned Watson from driving for nine months and fined him £450.