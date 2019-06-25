Grangemouth drink driver hit parked car

A Grangemouth woman who crashed into a stationary car while more than twice over the drink drive limit was fined £600.

Sarah Howard (24) of Barrie Place admitted driving with 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal drink driving limit is 22 microgrammes.

The offence occurred on Stevenson Street in Grangemouth on May 6 this year.

Howard also admitted driving at excessive speed and without due care and attention, causing her vehicle to collide with a stationary parked car.

Sheriff Livingston banned Howard from driving for 12 months but told her this would be reduced to nine months if she completed the Drink Drivers Rehabilitation Scheme.