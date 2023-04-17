Grangemouth drink driver caught while almost three times over the legal limit
Philip Thomson, 52, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to drink driving in Dalgrain Road, Grangemouth on June 4 last year.
He gave a reading of 142 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 50 milligrammes
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 4.50pm and police officers were made aware of a possible drink driver in Dalgrain Road. They saw the vehicle park up outside a shop there.
"The accused got out the driver’s side of the vehicle and they approached him. He smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared unsteady on his feet. He told police he had been drinking.”
Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “You were a danger to yourself and other road users, driving with such a high level of alcohol in your blood.”
He fined Thomson, 2 West Church Drive, Grangemouth, £900 – to be paid back in full in one month – and banned him from driving for 27 months.