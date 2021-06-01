Grangemouth domestic offender yanked drawers out and threw them around
Ross McAlpine (22) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on April 27.
The charge stated he struck doors and pulled drawers from their housings before throwing them around.
He also admitted threatening behaviour at his home in 18 Woodhill Court, Grangemouth, on March 27.
It was stated McAlpine had spent 35 days in custody and, according to his defence solicitor Lynn Swan, he anticipates the relationship with his partner will continue.
Sheriff Derek Livingston placed McAlpine on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.
He also sentenced him to eight weeks in prison back dated to April 29, which meant he was due to be release on the day he appeared at court.
Sheriff Livingston said the fact he had been given a prison sentence would now appear on his record.