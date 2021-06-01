Grangemouth domestic offender yanked drawers out and threw them around

The charge stated he struck doors and pulled drawers from their housings before throwing them around.

He also admitted threatening behaviour at his home in 18 Woodhill Court, Grangemouth, on March 27.

It was stated McAlpine had spent 35 days in custody and, according to his defence solicitor Lynn Swan, he anticipates the relationship with his partner will continue.

McAlpine appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and was released from custody

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed McAlpine on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

He also sentenced him to eight weeks in prison back dated to April 29, which meant he was due to be release on the day he appeared at court.