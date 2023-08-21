Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Callum Graham, 29, had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which was abusive of his partner at addresses in Hawley Road and Cromwell Road, Falkirk between June 27, 2021 and October 21, 2022.

The charges stated Graham repeatedly telephoned his partner, sent her messages via social media and made threats of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard at one stage Graham, 30 Burnfoot Court, Grangemouth, stated he was going to murder her.

Graham appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated alcohol “played a significant part in the commission of this offence”.

Sheriff Simon Collins placed Graham on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.