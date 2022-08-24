Grangemouth death update: Police launch murder investigation

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives confirmed they have launched a murder investigation following the death of Allan West.

Around 6.40pm on Monday, 22 August officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth following the report of a sudden death.

Officers attended and Mr West was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now on the hunt for Allan West's killer

In a statement released through police, his family said: “We are devastated by these events. Allan was a much loved father and will be missed.”

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Allan’s family at this difficult time for them. I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.

“We have a dedicated team of officers investigating his death and there will be an added police presence in the area while our enquiries continue. Anyone with concerns should speak to officers.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Allan in the days leading up to his death to get touch as they may hold valuable information that could assist officers.

“Anyone who has seen anything suspicious in or near Allan’s flat should also get in touch, no matter how insignificant you think your information could be.”