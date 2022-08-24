Grangemouth death update: Police launch murder investigation
Police are now hunting for the killer of a 67-year-old Grangemouth man who was found dead on Monday.
Detectives confirmed they have launched a murder investigation following the death of Allan West.
Around 6.40pm on Monday, 22 August officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth following the report of a sudden death.
Officers attended and Mr West was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Popular
-
1
Falkirk Council: Advice given ahead of planned refuse workers strike
-
2
Grangemouth death update: Dead man's name revealed as building is taped off
-
3
Grangemouth death update: Police launch murder investigation
-
4
Parking spaces reduced at Falkirk area leisure centre
-
5
Falkirk Council: Refuse workers begin planned eight-day strike over pay
In a statement released through police, his family said: “We are devastated by these events. Allan was a much loved father and will be missed.”
Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Allan’s family at this difficult time for them. I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.
“We have a dedicated team of officers investigating his death and there will be an added police presence in the area while our enquiries continue. Anyone with concerns should speak to officers.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Allan in the days leading up to his death to get touch as they may hold valuable information that could assist officers.
“Anyone who has seen anything suspicious in or near Allan’s flat should also get in touch, no matter how insignificant you think your information could be.”
If you can help call 101, quoting incident number 2993 of Monday, August 20 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.