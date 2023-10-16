Grangemouth dealer caught with £400 of cocaine hidden under his car's steering wheel

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Anthony McGuigan, 35, previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine at an address in Paton Drive, Larbert, between July 22 and November 10 last year.

He also admitted possession of class B drug cannabis at the same location on November 10, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police had received information to indicate the accused and another person were concerned in the supply of controlled drugs. A search warranted was granted for the accused’s address and the other person’s address.

"Police carried out a search of the other person’s property and a mobile phone was recovered with messages that tended to indicate the accused was supplying drugs to that person..

Police carried out a search of McGuigan's car and found £400 of cocaine (Picture: Submittted)

"Officers carried out a search of the accused’s address and a quantity of cannabis was recovered, as well as some scales with residue on them. There was also a vehicle at the premises, which upon searching, police recovered containing a quantity of white powder.

"The accused said there were 10 to 11 grams of coke under the steering wheel that was for his personal use. The white powder was tested and found to be 13 grams of cocaine worth £400 and five grams of cannabis worth £40.

“He told police he was a cocaine addict and used a gram a night. He told them he bought the drugs in bulk – half an ounce for £300 every two weeks. He added he did sell cocaine to a person at £40 per gram, which gave him the ability to fund his own habit.”

McGuigan, who was representing himself at court, said: “At the time I had split up with my partner and didn’t have anywhere to stay.”

He added he had been staying with a friend who he enjoyed having FIFA video game playing nights with. He said he let him live there if he got him drugs.

McGuigan told the court he had not touched any drugs or had an drink of alcohol in a month.