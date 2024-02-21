Grangemouth dad's inquiry about his lad lands him in trouble with the courts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Currie, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman the court had ordered him not to at an address in Grangemouth on January 10.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said there had been an incident at the school of Currie’s son and he had sent a message to his former partner asking “what’s happening with him?”.

Unfortunately he breached his bail by sending the message and police officers were with his ex partner at the time saw the message.

