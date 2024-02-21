News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth dad's inquiry about his lad lands him in trouble with the courts

A dad’s concerns for his son landed him in hot water when he breached a court order by messaging his ex partner to find out what was going on.
By Court Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:11 GMT
Matthew Currie, 42, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman the court had ordered him not to at an address in Grangemouth on January 10.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said there had been an incident at the school of Currie’s son and he had sent a message to his former partner asking “what’s happening with him?”.

Unfortunately he breached his bail by sending the message and police officers were with his ex partner at the time saw the message.

Currie contacted his former partner via Facebook and police were present to see the message (Picture: Submitted)Currie contacted his former partner via Facebook and police were present to see the message (Picture: Submitted)
On hearing the non-harassment order forbidding Currie from having any contact with his former partner was due to expire in May, Sheriff Maryam Labaki decided to extend the order by a further nine months.