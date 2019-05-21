Grangemouth dad who caused partner alarm claimed he just wanted her to see her children

A dad told police his three-week campaign of harassment against his former partner was just his way of trying to get her to take an interest in their children.

Andrew Kilpatrick (31), 32 Bankhill Court, Grangemouth, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused his former partner fear and alarm in Paton Place, Larbert, between January 27 and February 19.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting his ex partner on February 22 and March 27.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “The complainer had been in a relationship with the accused for 12 years and they had two children together aged 12 and six. She ended the relationshop and the children were left with the accused.”

Kilpatrick was said to have called his former partner over 200 times from her daughter’s phone.

He also attended at the complainer’s sisters address where she had been staying and at her workplace, where he was asked to leave but refused to do so until he was told police were being called.

“The complainer walked to her car after work,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She saw the accused in a car waiting outside her work. He approached her and he tried to open the door, but she held it closed and locked it.”

On another occasion Kilpatrick had their children with him and he used their presence to help him gain access to his partner’s car. On another day she forgot to lock the back door of her car and Kilpatrick was able to enter and then climbed into the front passenger seat beside her and put on his seatbelt, refusing to leave when she asked him to.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “This is quite an unusual break-up in which he was left wondering why it happened. The children were also left with him. The bottom line is, the lady has very little interest in the children.

“He has cared for the children throughout and social work is perfectly happy with the children being in his care. All of this was about him wanting her to see the children. It did take him some time to accept the relationship was over.

“All he wants to have happen is for her to have contact with the children.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Kilpatrick on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian Programme and complete 120 hours unpaid work within nine months.

A non-harrassment order was also put in place so Kilpatrick could have no contact with his former partner for 12 months.