Grangemouth dad 'puffed' out his chest and challenged police to fight

William Stewart (50) appeared a Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty behaving in a threatening manner at his 61 South Lumley Street, Grangemouth home on August 21 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “It was 2.10am and police were contacted by the Scottish Ambulance Service asking for them to attend at the address due to a disturbance.

"They were met by the accused, who failed to provide his details. He picked up a Budweiser bottle and walked into his bedroom, with police officers following him. He was lifting his arms up while holding the bottle of beer and proceeded to puff his chest out.

Stewart appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to answer for his threatening behaviour

"Officers asked him to put the bottle down and he refused, continuing to raise his arms and stare a police while clenching his fist tightly around the beer bottle. He then said ‘go for it’.

"Officers were of the opinion he was challenging them to a fight. They took control of the accused by taking hold of both his arms and he attempted to pull away.”

Steward continued to shout at police and challenge them to fight, punching the door of the police vehicle’s cell.

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said there was an incident with the ambulance involving Stewart’s son and his partner which was nothing to do with him.