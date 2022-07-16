Grangemouth crime: Appeal after air rifle or BB gun damages bus windows

Three windows of a First bus were smashed in the incident which occurred on Bo’ness Road at around 4.50pm on Wednesday, July 6.

Officers believe the damage has been caused by an air rifle or BB gun and are keen to speak to anyone who have may have witnessed what happened.

Constable Jim Carr, of Grangemouth Police Station, said: “Our enquiries so far have established that the damage appears to have been cause by an air rifle or BB gun.

Police are appealing for information.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have witnessed what happened to get in touch.

"Also, I would urge anyone with dash-cam footage, who was in the area at the time to check your footage as you may be able to assist with our investigation."