Grangemouth cop stop: Motorist loses car and £300 from pocket but gains penalty points

By James Trimble
Published 29th Oct 2024, 08:31 BST
The dangers of not bothering to renew your car insurance was driven home for one negligent motorist in Grangemouth.

Having stopped a vehicle in the town earlier this week, checks carried out by police officers revealed it was being driven on public roads without any insurance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson: “The insurance policy for the vehicle was found to have been cancelled by the insurance company. The vehicle was seized and the driver received six points on his licence and a £300 fine.”

