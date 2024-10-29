Grangemouth cop stop: Motorist loses car and £300 from pocket but gains penalty points

The dangers of not bothering to renew your car insurance was driven home for one negligent motorist in Grangemouth.

Having stopped a vehicle in the town earlier this week, checks carried out by police officers revealed it was being driven on public roads without any insurance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson: “The insurance policy for the vehicle was found to have been cancelled by the insurance company. The vehicle was seized and the driver received six points on his licence and a £300 fine.”