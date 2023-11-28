Grangemouth charity worker makes life hard for police who pulled him over for drink driving
After coming to the attention of police on CCTV footage and from details passed to them he had been drinking alcohol, Haroldas Savickas, 25, did everything he could to obstruct officers who pulled him over for suspected drink driving in the early hours in Falkirk town centre.
Once they were actually able to get him out of his Audi he was taken to the police station.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Haroldas Savickas, 25, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including failing to provide a breath specimen, resisting and obstructing police officers and providing false details in Vicar Street, Falkirk on September 3.
Christie MacColl, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3am and the accused was seen by police CCTV in an Audi car. He was stopped by officers because information had been passed on he had been consuming alcohol.
"He did appear to be under the influence of alcohol. The accused couldn’t provide any information and failed to provide a specimen of breath. He refused several times to step out of the car.
"He was then handcuffed and efforts were made to remove him from the vehicle.”
Savickas was then said to have wedged his legs under the steering wheel and placed his body against the door frame of the vehicle to prevent officers removing him.
It was then discovered he had given false details to officers, claiming to be someone of another name and 13 years older than he was.
He was eventually taken to Falkirk Police Station.
The behaviour of Savickas, a charity worker with Breast Cancer Awareness, on the night in question was a concern to Sheriff Maryam Labaki.
She said: “You did not tell the police the truth about who you were and did not complete the roadside test.”
She fined Savickas, 96 Oswald Avenue, Grangemouth, £1000 to be paid back at a rate of £100 per month and banned him from driving for two years.