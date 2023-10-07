News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth cannabis cultivator caught bypassing electric meter to hide his production operation

A crafty cannabis producer tampered with his electricity meter in an attempt to hide his drug cultivation operation from authorities.
By Court Reporter
Published 7th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
However, police did get wind of Lee Walton’s activities and turned up at his door to search his premises.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Walton, 34, had pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis and damaging Scottish Power equipment to bypass his electricity meter at his 10 Central Avenue, Grangemouth home on May 18.

Procrurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith stated police found two bags containing 978 grams of a green herbal substance at Walton’s address during their search, along with “various paraphernalia” which made it clear he was involved in the production of drugs.

Police officers found the cannabis during a search of Walton's home (Picture: Submitted)

There were also signs of exposed wiring at the property which showed the electricity meter had been bypassed.

Sheriff Christopher Shead ordered Walton to complete 125 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.