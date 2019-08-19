Grangemouth benefit cheat must repay nearly eight grand

A woman who failed to tell the authorities she was still living with her husband claimed £7900 of benefits she was not entitled to.

Valerie Gair (65) made the claims for housing benefit and employment and support allowance over a two year period before her crime was uncovered.

Gair was not present at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, but she previously pled guilty to the offences she committed between January 2016 and May 2018 when she failed to inform the authorities William Gair was living with her at 30 George Street, Grangemouth.

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence on her until Feburary 13 next year to allow her to continue to repay the money she owes.