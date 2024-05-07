Grangemouth Baileys bottle basher tells police 'I just ****ing bottled him - I've hurt him bad officer'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dion O’Donnell, 20, became aggressive before the assaults and people tried to “usher” him out of the room when he would not calm down.
O’Donnell was also visibly upset throughout his appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and had to leave the public gallery a number of times due to his crying and generally distressed state.
He had earlier admitted threatening behaviour at Falkirk Police Station on April 25, possession of a knife in public in New Carron Road, Stenhousemuir on March 23 and assaults – biting a woman on her arm and hitting a man with a bottle – at an address in Wallace Street, Grangemouth, on January 1.
Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witnesses are in the address over the festive period having drinks. It was 2.30am and they were all consuming alcohol.
"Mr O’Donnell has become extremely vocal and has refused to calm down. He has been ushered out of the room and bit someone on the arm, before picking up a bottle of Baileys Irish Cream and struck a man to the crown of his head with it.
"The man sustained a two-inch laceration to his head, but did not lose consciousness.”
O’Donnell later told police: “I just ****ing bottled him – I’ve hurt him, I’ve hurt him bad officer.”
On another occasion O’Donnell was searched by police officers while he was out and about and found to be carrying an eight-and-a-half inch long kitchen knife in the waistband of his trousers.
The court heard O’Donnell, who was said to suffer from PTSD, ADHD and autism, had been assaulted while in custody down in England.
He had appeared at Harrow Crown Court facing charges of GBH – grievous bodily harm – and had been sent to detention for 12 months.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed O’Donnell, 5 Almond Court, Grangemouth, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.