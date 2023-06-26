News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth bail breacher's sentence postponed as she awaits birth of child

Tanya Baird, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching her bail conditions not to enter locations or contact people – in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, on December 1 last hear and April 10 this year.
By Court Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST

The court heard Baird, who is expecting a child, had not been engaging with her structured deferred sentence.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Baird, 135 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, for six months saying it was now in her hands to take advantage of the help avaiable.

Baird appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Baird appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
