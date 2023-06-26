Grangemouth bail breacher's sentence postponed as she awaits birth of child
Tanya Baird, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching her bail conditions not to enter locations or contact people – in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, on December 1 last hear and April 10 this year.
The court heard Baird, who is expecting a child, had not been engaging with her structured deferred sentence.
Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Baird, 135 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, for six months saying it was now in her hands to take advantage of the help avaiable.