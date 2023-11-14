Grangemouth ASBO mum-of-four bombards neighbours with loud music and shouting
She also admitted threatening behaviour – playing music at excessive volume – at her home on April 6 this year.
Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 6.30pm and the witness was within his home when he started to here numerous people entering the close of the address. At the same time music started to be played, the volume of which got louder and louder.
"The witness contacted police. He could hear the accused along with others shouting in the address while the music was played at excessive levels.”
On another occasion the neighbour was actually woken up by the loud music coming from Sutherland’s home.
"He also heard shouting and swearing and recognised the accused’s voice,” said Mr Lynch. “Another witness was within her home address and she was also disturbed by the excessive shouting and loud music.
"This prevented the witness’s infant from sleeping and continued throughout the night.”
The court heard Sutherland herself was a mother of four young children all under the age of eight and was going through “a difficult period domestically” at the time.
Sheriff Alison Michie wondered if Sutherland’s four children were staying with her when she committed these offences and she was told they were not – they were staying with other family members at the time.
Sheriff Michie placed Sutherland on a structured deferred sentence for six months to see if she could be off good behaviour in that time.