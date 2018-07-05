Grangemouth and Brightons teens involved in 100mph police ‘chase’

Two teenage speed demons had their driving licences taken from them after police officers chased their two-car convoy at speeds in excess of 100mph.

Inexperienced drivers Dean Mailer and Steven Lewis, both 18, were spotted speeding by police on patrol in an unmarked car and soon the pursuit stepped up a gear with both cars eventually exceeding 100mph.

The fast friends appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having earlier admitted driving dangerously on the Torwood to Glenbervie section of the A9 Stirling Road, the M876, Dennyloanhead to Kincardine motorway and the Perth-bound stretch between Bellsdyke Road and Bothkennar Road on January 3.

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police officers followed the vehicles for about a mile – they were doing between 55 and 60mph in a 40pmh area.”

Both vehicles, which were not racing each other but travelling together in what was described as a “convoy”, increased speed when they entered the motorway going from between 75 and 80mph to between 100 and 103mph.

When police eventually caught up with them and brought things to a halt, they discovered both motorists were actually friends.

Sheriff Derek Livingston did not believe Mailer’s claim he did not know he was driving at over 100mph.

He said: “If he didn’t know he was doing 100mph then he is a considerable danger on the roads. It’s more likely he and Mr Lewis were taking part in a convoy at considerable speed late at night.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “They are both first offenders – both young men learning a valuable lesson that they cannot drive at these speeds. Their licences are now lost to them.”

Sheriff Livingston banned Lewis, 24 Hayside Avenue, Brightons, from driving for 12 months and disqualified Mailer, 28 Rannoch Road, Grangemouth, for 14 months. Both offenders were fined £500, with Lewis paying it back at a rate of £50 per month and Mailer at £20 per week.