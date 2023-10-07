Grand day out: Glasgow lads pinched almost £400 of perfume from Falkirk shop
The thieves – Edward Burnside, 18, Lennon Brown, 19, and Dylan Davidson, 18 – had all admitted stealing £378 of goods from Boots on March 9.
All three initially failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court when their case was called on Thursday, with Burnside at least having the excuse he was appearing at another court on the day.
Brown and Davidson eventually turned up and Sheriff Christopher Shead recalled the arrest warrant he issued for them.
Sentence was deferred on Burnside, 46 Beltrees Crescent, Glasgow, until October 26, while Brown, 23 Muirshiel Avenue. Glasgow, and Davidson, 39 Templetoun Road, Glasgow, were both told to appear on November 7, their sentences deferred for criminal justice social work reports and restriction of liberty order assessments to be carried out.