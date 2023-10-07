Grand day out: Glasgow lads pinched almost £400 of perfume from Falkirk shop

A trio of teenage tykes from Glasgow teamed up to shoplift almost four hundred pounds worth of perfume from a Falkirk High Street store.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The thieves – Edward Burnside, 18, Lennon Brown, 19, and Dylan Davidson, 18 – had all admitted stealing £378 of goods from Boots on March 9.

All three initially failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court when their case was called on Thursday, with Burnside at least having the excuse he was appearing at another court on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown and Davidson eventually turned up and Sheriff Christopher Shead recalled the arrest warrant he issued for them.

The three Glasgow teenagers were looking for a five-fingered discount on perfume from Boots (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)