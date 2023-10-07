News you can trust since 1845
Grand day out: Glasgow lads pinched almost £400 of perfume from Falkirk shop

A trio of teenage tykes from Glasgow teamed up to shoplift almost four hundred pounds worth of perfume from a Falkirk High Street store.
By Court Reporter
Published 7th Oct 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 11:31 BST
The thieves – Edward Burnside, 18, Lennon Brown, 19, and Dylan Davidson, 18 – had all admitted stealing £378 of goods from Boots on March 9.

All three initially failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court when their case was called on Thursday, with Burnside at least having the excuse he was appearing at another court on the day.

Brown and Davidson eventually turned up and Sheriff Christopher Shead recalled the arrest warrant he issued for them.

The three Glasgow teenagers were looking for a five-fingered discount on perfume from Boots (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The three Glasgow teenagers were looking for a five-fingered discount on perfume from Boots (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The three Glasgow teenagers were looking for a five-fingered discount on perfume from Boots (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sentence was deferred on Burnside, 46 Beltrees Crescent, Glasgow, until October 26, while Brown, 23 Muirshiel Avenue. Glasgow, and Davidson, 39 Templetoun Road, Glasgow, were both told to appear on November 7, their sentences deferred for criminal justice social work reports and restriction of liberty order assessments to be carried out.