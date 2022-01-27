Firefighters raced to Graeme High School.

The alarm was raised this afternoon at Graeme High School on Callendar Road, after a fire was detected by an automatic system in the toilets.

Two appliances raced to the school, and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that no one had been injured as a result of the fire.

The incident happened shortly after midday, and firefighters made the area safe before leaving.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.26pm on Thursday, January 27 by an automatic fire alarm system from a school at Callendar Road, Falkirk.“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a small fire within a toilet on the ground floor.“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”