Graeme High School fire: Boy, 12, charged in connection with lunchtime incident.

A 12-year-old boy has been reported in connection with a fire at a Falkirk secondary school.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:08 am
Firefighters raced to Graeme High School.

The alarm was raised yesterday at Graeme High School on Callendar Road, after a fire was detected in the toilets by an automatic system.

Two appliances raced to the school. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed no one was injured.

The incident happened shortly after midday, and firefighters made the area safe before leaving.

Police have confirmed the boy has been reported.

A spokesman said: "Around 12.25pm on Thursday emergency services were called to a report of a fire at a toilet block at Graeme High School in Falkirk.

"Staff and pupils were evacuated and it was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. No one was injured and everyone returned to the school after a short time.

"A 12-year-old male has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the Children’s Reporter in due course."

