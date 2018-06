Police are appealing for information after a thief stole money, clothing and a GoPro camera from a parked car.

The incident took place overnight between Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15 on Falkirk’s Bellsmeadow Road.

As well as the £150 GoPro, weight lifting shoes valued at £120 and £150 in cash were also taken from the vehicle.

Officers at Falkirk Police Station are urging anyone with information to call 101.