'Go back to your own country': Haggs offender's racist rant towards English neighbour

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Alexander Brown, 43, had pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner on March 20 and September 26, 2021 and threatening behaviour on August 9 and August 12, 2022 and January 24, 2023 at an address in Garngrew Road, Haggs.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 10.15pm and the witness was in his home address with his wife when he heard the accused shouting and swearing outside.

"He went outside to try and calm him down and he was sworn at by the accused, who referred to him as ‘English’ and said he was ‘going to get murdered’. On another occasion Mr Brown was outside shouting and swearing telling his neighbour to ‘go back to your own country and leave me alone’ .

Brown appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The witness recorded this on his mobile phone.”

On yet another date, Brown was outside in his garden at around 11.30pm shouting “hope youse rot in hell” and “I swear to God mate, I’m going to kill you’ to his neighbour.

The neighbour could hear Brown singing words from the song Let’s Face The Music And Dance – specifically the line “there may trouble ahead”.

Brown’s neighbour was not the only focal point for his threatening behaviour – he also turned his anger upon his father.

At the start of the year police attended at the address in Garngrew Road and Brown’s father told officers he wanted his son removed from the premises. Brown then began thrashing around as officers took hold of him and he told his father “I still love you”.

The court heard Brown had now moved out of the area and was staying with his mother at 18 Church Lane, Dunipace.

It was stated Brown had a “very toxic relationship” with his neighbours and had taken the step to move himself away from that situation.