Zain Ahmed, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, punching him on the head, and acting in a racially aggravated manner – making racist comments to a woman – in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on June 20, 2020.

He was joined by Siam Rajar, 19, who admitted possession of a knife and threatening behaviour – throwing a knife and a wheel brace at a car windscreen causing it to smash – and Abhay Atwal, 20, who admitted threatening behaviour at the same date and location.

Sheriff John MacRitchie deferred sentence on Ahmed, Flat 3 -1, 323 Allison Street, Govanhil, Atwal, 4 Anniesland Crescent, Scoutstoun and Rajar, 12 Cathkin View Place, Mount Florida, Glasgow until March 30 for reports to be carried out.