Glasgow offenders cornered by family of their 16-year-old victim in Falkirk street

The three young offenders from Glasgow got involved in a violent incident in Falkirk which began with them attacking a 16-year-old boy and ended with them smashing a car windscreen when the boy’s family came calling to find them.

Zain Ahmed, 23, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting the teenager, punching him on the head, in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on June 20, 2020.

He was joined by Siam Rojor, 19, who admitted threatening behaviour – throwing a knife and a wheel brace at a car windscreen causing it to smash – and Abhay Atwal, 20, who admitted threatening behaviour at the same date and location.

The three offenders appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer was walking along Grahams Road near the Star Inn. He was approached by four males who appeared from an alleyway a short distance in front of him.

"They asked him if had any dope and if he could get any dope for them. He said he didn’t have any and told them to get out of his way. Then accused Ahmed punched him in the face.”

The boy got in touch with his mother, who subsequently contacted her older son and gave them a description of those responsible for the attack. The attacker was traced to Grahams Road.

"The mum of the boy approached him,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She asked him did he attack her son. This led to a dispute between the accused and the family of the complainer.”

After an altercation the family of the 16-year-old got in their car and drove away, but as they did so the Rojor and Atwal threw items which smashed the car’s windscreen.

The court heard the family had “meted out significant summary justice” on the trio of offenders during the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted the circumstances and the limited offending history of the trio – Ahmed, Flat 3 -1, 323 Allison Street, Govanhil, Atwal, 4 Anniesland Crescent,