Glasgow gangland shooting convict caught with illegal SIM card in Polmont YOI

Courtney McCreaddie, 26, from Wishaw, received an eight-year prison sentence back in 2019, however, she has now been released.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court she admitted being in possession of an illegal SIM card will she was serving her sentence in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on May 16 last year.

The court heard McCreaddie, who was said to be a fully qualified hairdresser, had been released from prison last year. It was stated she had been in lockdown at the time of the offence and was having difficulty contacting her family.

McCreaddie was caught with the SIM card in Polmont YOI