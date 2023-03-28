Glasgow gangland shooting convict caught with illegal SIM card in Polmont YOI
An offender who received a prison sentence for her involvement in a 2017 Glasgow gangland shooting narrowly avoided another prison sentence at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
Courtney McCreaddie, 26, from Wishaw, received an eight-year prison sentence back in 2019, however, she has now been released.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court she admitted being in possession of an illegal SIM card will she was serving her sentence in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on May 16 last year.
The court heard McCreaddie, who was said to be a fully qualified hairdresser, had been released from prison last year. It was stated she had been in lockdown at the time of the offence and was having difficulty contacting her family.
Sheriff Simon Collins noted McCreaddie’s “serious record” and placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she complete 150 hours of unpaid work during the same period.