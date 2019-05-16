Girl, 16, victim of serious sexual assault in Maddiston

Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Maddiston.

The 16-year-old was attacked close to Main Road last night.

Officers were seen patrolling the area this morning.

The force has confirmed it is now following “a positive line of enquiry”.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating and currently following a positive line of enquiry in connection with the serious sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, which took place near to the Main Road area of Maddiston on the evening of Wednesday, May 15.”