Girl, 15, attacked by man near Falkirk retail park

A teenage girl was attacked by a man in Falkirk.

The 15-year-old victim was targeted on Stewart Road, near to the town’s Central Retail Park, at around 3pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Police are now investigating the incident, which only came to an end after a woman intervened and the man left the scene as a passenger in a dark estate-type car.

The suspect is described as being in his late teens, 5ft2, of thin build and having dirty brown hair with blonde highlights and a pronounced jawline.

Detective Constable Gavin Grant, of Falkirk CID, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the teenage girl and we’re currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this.

“We’d urge anyone who may have witnessed this, particularly a woman who intervened in the incident, or anyone with information which may be relevant, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Falkirk CID via 101, quoting incident number 2144 of Wednesday, March 28.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.