The body of Gillian Ballantyne, 50, had been in Cumbernauld (Photo: Police Scotland).

Gillian Ballantyne, who worked at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, was reported missing from the Banknock area of Falkirk on Tuesday, July 6 with family and police growing increasingly concerned following her disappearance.

Specialist resources including the Air Support Unit and the Dive and Marine Unit had been involved in the search operation, with rescue teams spotted on a stretch of river in Allandale on Wednesday evening.

Tragically, her body was found in the Cumbernauld area on Friday evening during searches.

Ms Ballantyne’s family have been informed.

On social media, many shared their upset and love to the family following the news.

One Facebook user said: “Absolutely heartbreaking Such a lovely person and amazing nurse.

"Always kind and caring and a pleasure to work with.

"Thinking of all her family and friends.

"Rest in peace Gillian.”

Another said: “Gillian was one of the nicest kindest people I’ve ever met and one of the best nurses I’ve had pleasure to work with.

"Thoughts are with her family.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A body has been found in the Cumbernauld area during searches for missing person Gillian Ballantyne.

"The 50-year-old had been reported missing from the Banknock area on Tuesday, 6 July.

"Her body was found during the evening of Friday, 9 July.

"Her next of kin are aware.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for further comment.

