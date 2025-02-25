Gilet man: Police warn Forth Valley residents to beware of bogus caller
Police are on the hunt for a bogus caller who has been chapping resident’s doors in the Forth Valley area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Callander have received information in relation to a bogus caller attending doors offering to carry out work and are looking to trace this person.
"He is white, around 20, 6ft 2ins, slim, with dark hair. He was wearing a baseball cap, blue tracksuit top with a black gilet and dark trousers.”
If you have any information call police quoting reference CR/0071359/25.