Gilet man: Police warn Forth Valley residents to beware of bogus caller

By James Trimble
Published 25th Feb 2025, 08:34 BST

Police are on the hunt for a bogus caller who has been chapping resident’s doors in the Forth Valley area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Callander have received information in relation to a bogus caller attending doors offering to carry out work and are looking to trace this person.

"He is white, around 20, 6ft 2ins, slim, with dark hair. He was wearing a baseball cap, blue tracksuit top with a black gilet and dark trousers.”

If you have any information call police quoting reference CR/0071359/25.

