'Get out my house you fat cow': Carronshore offender turns nasty during social workers' visit

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9am and the witnesses attended at the accused’s address in their capacity as social workers. This was a pre-arranged meeting they attended for.

"While the witnesses were within the address the accused became hostile and began shouting. As a result one of the witnesses had to leave the address, while the accused continued to shout at the other witness, stating ‘get out my house you fat cow’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The other witness stayed in the house to try and calm the accused but she continued to behave in the same manner and so the remaining witness also left.”

Fotheringham appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Police were contacted.