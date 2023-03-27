News you can trust since 1845
'Get out my house you fat cow': Carronshore offender turns nasty during social workers' visit

Victoria Fotheringham, 38, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at her 4 Quarrolhall Crescent, Carronshore home on August 5, 2021.

By Court Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 15:35 BST

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9am and the witnesses attended at the accused’s address in their capacity as social workers. This was a pre-arranged meeting they attended for.

"While the witnesses were within the address the accused became hostile and began shouting. As a result one of the witnesses had to leave the address, while the accused continued to shout at the other witness, stating ‘get out my house you fat cow’.

"The other witness stayed in the house to try and calm the accused but she continued to behave in the same manner and so the remaining witness also left.”

Fotheringham appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Police were contacted.

Sheriff Simon Collins noted Fotheringham had a “bad record” but she had managed to stay out of trouble while on her structured deferred sentence. He deferred sentence until July 4.