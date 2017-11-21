Gave police officer the elbow at hospital

An alcoholic was under the influence when she struck a female police officer in the head with her hand and her elbow.

Angela McCann (43) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court having pled guilty to the assault she committed at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, in Larbert, on February 28.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “It’s clear you don’t have your troubles to seek and alcohol is becoming a significant issue in your life. We will put in place some kind of support for that.”

McCann, 8 Bowling Green Wynd, Blairhall, Dunfermline, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with an alcohol treatment requirement.