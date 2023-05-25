News you can trust since 1845
Gathering place for public disgrace: Residents claim Falkirk park is overrun by anti-social teens

Householders are being driven to distraction by scores of youngsters who have been gathering in a woodland park for over a week creating havoc.
By James Trimble
Published 25th May 2023, 08:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 08:59 BST

Bantaskin residents say gangs of 13 to 17 year-olds have been causing a major disturbance in Summerford Park.

One householder said: “It’s been like this for 10 days – youths with loud music – which can be heard at nearby Summerford House care home – drinking alcohol, lighting fires and smashing bottles.

"There are around 15 to 20 on a daily basis and above 30 at the weekend.”

Police will be carrying out patrols in the area and urge residents to report incidents of anti-social behaviourPolice will be carrying out patrols in the area and urge residents to report incidents of anti-social behaviour
Police are aware of the situation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland understands anti-social behaviour causes concern in the local community and we would encourage any

incidents to be reported to officers via 101 so we can investigate accordingly.

“Local officers will be carrying out dedicated patrols in the area and we will continue to respond to any reports we receive.”