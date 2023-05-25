Gathering place for public disgrace: Residents claim Falkirk park is overrun by anti-social teens
Bantaskin residents say gangs of 13 to 17 year-olds have been causing a major disturbance in Summerford Park.
One householder said: “It’s been like this for 10 days – youths with loud music – which can be heard at nearby Summerford House care home – drinking alcohol, lighting fires and smashing bottles.
"There are around 15 to 20 on a daily basis and above 30 at the weekend.”
Police are aware of the situation.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland understands anti-social behaviour causes concern in the local community and we would encourage any
incidents to be reported to officers via 101 so we can investigate accordingly.
“Local officers will be carrying out dedicated patrols in the area and we will continue to respond to any reports we receive.”