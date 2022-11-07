Gasps of shock as high speed crash dash cam footage is shown in Falkirk court

During proceedings last Thursday, Sheriff Christopher Shead asked to view the footage of Steven Snedden’s horrendous driving in the lead up to the crash.

Snedden, 48, had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving – narrowly avoiding other road users, mounting a kerb and colliding with a tree – in Union Road, Grangemouth on August 20 last year.

He had also admitted to twice failing to provide breath specimens at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Snedden appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “Police had received a number of calls about a car that had struck a tree. The arrived and noticed the accused was bleeding from his arm and face.

"He was complaining of chest injuries so an ambulance was contacted and he was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he refused breath specimens saying he was just not able.”

Sheriff Shead then viewed the dash cam footage from Snedden’s vehicle, which drew an audible gasp from those present in court when the car struck the tree.

It was stated Snedden knows he should not have been driving on the day in question and it was a “lapse in concentration” which had caused the collision with the tree.

He was “grateful no other persons were hurt” in the accident.