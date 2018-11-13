Gang spotted trying to break into Falkirk home

Falkirk district residents are being urged to ensure their homes are secure following a failed break-in by a gang of would-be thieves.

The botched attempt took place at around 11pm last night (Monday) at an address in Falkirk’s Callendar Park View.

Neighbours quickly alerted police when four men dressed in black were seen trying to force their way into the property.

The gang fled from the area after an alarm went off.

Police have advised those living in the region to ensure properties are protected from potential break-ins.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “Neighbours who heard an alarm saw the four males dressed in black.

“Police found the rear patio door had been forced.

“Although no entry was gained, it’s believed they were intending to steal.

“Dog handlers traced the group through three or four gardens but they made off out of sight.

“Local residents are encouraged to make sure their security systems are up to date.”