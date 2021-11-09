Gang of youths 'traumatised' Brightons family and dogs by aiming fireworks at home
A Brightons resident has told how her family and two dogs were terrorised by youths who aimed fireworks at her home on Bonfire Night.
Lynn Matheson, who lives in the village’s Maddiston Road, said the group gathered in nearby Quarry Park and began deliberately directing pyrotechnics towards her property last Friday.
To compound the matter for the family, the gang managed to flee from the area without being caught by police.
Lynn told The Falkirk Herald: “We had youths aiming fireworks at our house from Quarry Park, Brightons.
“We phoned the police twice to ask for help with absolutely no result. They finished their fireworks and left after traumatising us and our two dogs.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are received reports of anti-social behaviour involving fireworks on Friday, November 5 in the Brightons area of Falkirk.
“Officers attended and there was no trace of anyone on police arrival.”