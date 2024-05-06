Further supervision required for inmate who put lives at risk when he set fire at Polmont YOI
An offender who torched his cell at Polmont Young Offenders Institution is now free from custody but not from the court system due to his dangerous behaviour.
Alan Montgomery, 21, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted setting the fire in his cell at the YOI on July 31, 2021 and possession of an unauthorised SIM card on October 3, 2022.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Montgomery, Flat 1a, 163 Balgrayhill Road, Galsgow, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months.