News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Further assessment required for Brightons offender who claimed he had a gun

Craig Stirling, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – claiming he was in possession of a firearm – at an address in Main Street, Brightons on June 11, 2022.
By Court Reporter
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At a court appearance last month it was stated Stirling’s health “usually takes a dip around this time of year”.

Last Thursday, Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Stirling, 11 Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, until April 4 for a psychological assessment to be carried out.