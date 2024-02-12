Further assessment required for Brightons offender who claimed he had a gun
Craig Stirling, 49, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – claiming he was in possession of a firearm – at an address in Main Street, Brightons on June 11, 2022.
At a court appearance last month it was stated Stirling’s health “usually takes a dip around this time of year”.
Last Thursday, Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Stirling, 11 Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, until April 4 for a psychological assessment to be carried out.